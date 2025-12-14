No More Nice Jewish Girl

No More Nice Jewish Girl

Home
Notes
Archive
About

December 2025

November 2025

August 2025

April 2025

Victory for Women
The UK Supreme Court's Historic Ruling on 'What is a Woman?'
Published on Just the Facts with Gerald Posner  

January 2025

August 2024

July 2024

May 2024

April 2024

February 2024

© 2026 Trisha Posner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture