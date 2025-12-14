No More Nice Jewish Girl
Explosive Archives Confirm the Nazi Origins of Palestinian Terror Finance
Files unearthed in Belgrade highlight the breadth of the Nazi–Muslim partnership and its modern-day consequences
Jan 9
What New York’s Mayor Told Jewish New Yorkers on Day One
Stripping away protections against antisemitism was a deliberate opening act — and a warning of what lies ahead.
Jan 2
December 2025
Three Years Later: The Mission Behind Antisemitism Watch Has Never Been Clearer
Today marks the three-year anniversary of Antisemitism Watch, the nonprofit Gerald Posner and I founded to address what we viewed—even then—as an…
Dec 14, 2025
•
Trisha Posner
and
Gerald Posner
November 2025
How the FDA Just Took Women’s Health Back Twenty Years
By erasing long-standing safety warnings on hormone therapy, the FDA just handed Big Pharma a major win—and passed the risk to women.
Nov 11, 2025
August 2025
London Falling
Parallel societies. Sharia ‘no-go zones.’ Rising antisemitism. Is New York next?
Aug 2, 2025
•
Trisha Posner
and
Gerald Posner
April 2025
Victory for Women
The UK Supreme Court's Historic Ruling on 'What is a Woman?'
Apr 16, 2025
January 2025
A New Record for Global Antisemitism
The distressing results of a new poll
Jan 14, 2025
•
Trisha Posner
August 2024
The Shame of the Olympics
Italy's Angela Carini has her hopes for an Olympic medal crushed by a MALE boxer
Aug 1, 2024
•
Trisha Posner
July 2024
The Hormone Machine
Why Big Pharma loves making menopause a "treatable medical condition"
Jul 7, 2024
•
Trisha Posner
May 2024
Has Tlaib Crossed the Line?
Will she be expelled from the Democrat party or censured by Congress?
May 27, 2024
•
Trisha Posner
April 2024
A Win for Biology, Women, and Common Sense:
A Quick Note about the UK's NHS crack down on gender neutral terminology pushed by transgender activists.
Apr 27, 2024
•
Trisha Posner
February 2024
When Did ‘Woman’ Become a Dirty Word?
A Small Victory for Women in the Gender War
Feb 10, 2024
•
Trisha Posner
