New York City’s police commissioner Jessica Tisch put a number on the table today that should have landed like a thunderbolt: half of all hate crimes in New York are against Jews, who make up about 10% of the population.

Half.

And standing right next to her as she said it was Mayor Zohran Mamdani—stone-faced, saying nothing.

That image is hard to shake. Because it tells you almost everything about this moment.

This isn’t abstract. This isn’t political spin. These are documented crimes, overwhelmingly targeting one community. And yet the response from City Hall remains, at best, muted—and at worst, evasive.

Mamdani still refuses to clearly repudiate the phrase “globalize the intifada”—a slogan that, in practice, has been interpreted by many as a call for violence against Jews worldwide. At a moment when Jewish New Yorkers are facing disproportionate levels of hate, that refusal is consequential. That matters.

You don’t get to stand next to numbers like these and pretend neutrality is leadership.

On the ground, this is what it looks like: synagogues under heightened security, people thinking twice before wearing anything that identifies them as Jewish, institutions bracing for what might come next. That’s the reality behind the statistics Tisch laid out.

And here’s the uncomfortable truth: if any other group were the victim of 50% of hate crimes in New York City, the response from the mayor would be immediate, forceful, and unmistakable. No hedging. No parsing. No hesitation to name the problem.

The numbers are clear. They demand action. So why is it different now?

What’s missing is leadership.

And Mamdani’s silence—standing there, next to the data—is starting to look less like restraint and more like an answer.