No More Nice Jewish Girl

No More Nice Jewish Girl

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BERNARD MILLER's avatar
BERNARD MILLER
8d

The Uyghurs are treated as slaves by the Chinese government. Does anyone go after Chinese citizens worldwide for the brutality of their government? Of course not. Yet when Israel acts jn a manner that some people object to then every Jew in the world must be a target. The conclusion is: “ Hate Jews first then find a reason.” Stalin’s chief of police said “ show me the man I’ll tell you his crime.” That is the rotten underbelly of Jew hatred.

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Myra Doyle's avatar
Myra Doyle
8d

Did New Yorkers not suspect that this would happen?!

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