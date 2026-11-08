Suppose someone called for a boycott of Black-owned business in a city on Juneteenth. Suppose the flyer said those businesses “must go.” That person would be condemned by everyone, correctly, and hopefully run off social media by lunchtime.

That is what antizionists planned for today in Philadelphia. The targets were Jewish. The date was the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Many people seeing the story on X and Substack in the last week probably did not know what Kristallnacht meant.

It was a two-day frenzy of state-organized violence against Germany’s Jews that began on November 9, 1938. Mobs organized by the Nazi regime smashed and looted about 7,500 Jewish businesses. They destroyed hundreds of synagogues. At least 91 Jews were killed. Police and firefighters stood by as synagogues burned and shops were smashed and looted. Then, when it was over, the regime fined the Jewish community one billion Reichsmarks for the damage, sparing German insurance companies from covering the huge losses. About 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps at Dachau, Buchenwald and Sachsenhausen. The two days of violence were dubbed Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, for what covered the streets in the morning.

But it did not begin in 1938. On April 1, 1933, Nazi storm troopers stood outside Jewish shops with signs reading “Don’t buy from Jews” and painted Stars of David on the doors. A week later, Jews were barred from government jobs.

A bike ride is not Kristallnacht. I am not saying it is. I am saying it borrows the 1933 playbook: mark the business, tell the public to stay away, call it justifiable.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, a group called “Philly Bike On Your Left” gathered at Rittenhouse Square for what it called a “Boycott Ride.” It named six Jewish and Israeli-owned restaurants: Dizengoff, Goldie, K’Far Cafe, Huda, Schlesinger’s Deli and Mac Mart. The flyer read: “No business for Zionists! These Zionist establishments must go! Not in our city!” The caption invited riders to “show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are.”

The organizers say this is about Israel, not Jews. They say the timing, on the eve of the Kristallnacht anniversary, was a coincidence.

Try to square that with what they said about choosing targets. According to City & State Pennsylvania, when some activists actually suggested more Jewish-owned businesses to add, an organizer answered that these were picked because they were close to the square. Not for anything the owners did. For where and who they were.

A macaroni-and-cheese shop. A neighborhood deli owned by a former city councilman. A burger place whose owner is the grandson of Holocaust survivors. If the standard is proximity and Jewish or Israeli ownership, it is not a protest aimed at a government. As Pennsylvania’s Legislative Jewish Caucus co-chairs put it, legitimate political protest is aimed at power. This was aimed at shop owners.

I would be misleading you if I said no one spoke up. Pennsylvania’s response was strong. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office called the ride “blatant antisemitism designed to intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities.” Attorney General Dave Sunday, a Republican, called it “deeply unsettling.” Mayor Cherelle Parker said singling out businesses because their owners are Jewish is unacceptable. Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick condemned it. On Friday, First Lady Lori Shapiro, progressive District Attorney Larry Krasner, and a group of state legislators and city officials ate lunch at Dizengoff, one of the targeted restaurants. Philadelphians organized a food crawl to fill the six restaurants at the same hour as the ride.

Good. That is what decency looks like. And this afternoon, an account covering the counter-protest live, @TheJewishAlly, counted several dozen cyclists, masked, against a large Jewish community turnout in the square. Its photos, and videos posted by others, showed several hundred counter-protesters holding signs that read “I am not a Jew with trembling knees,” and forcefully confronting the protestors.

A small turnout by the activists, however, does not change what the flyer said. The point was never the size of the ride. Allan Domb, a prominent local real estate developer and former City Council member, is also the owner of one of the targeted restaurants. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the noise may be greater than the reality. The flyer, the caption and the target-selection answer are the story.

This is the second time in three years that Philadelphia has seen a campaign to target “Zionist” restaurants. In December 2023, the Philly Palestine Coalition organized a crowd that chanted outside Goldie, “you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.” Shapiro condemned that too.

The test of a norm is whether it holds when the target is unfashionable. We do not need a statement every time a hateful flyer circulates. We need a country where the answer to “boycott Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth” and the answer to “boycott Jewish-owned businesses on the eve of Kristallnacht” are the same answer, spoken just as fast.

A handful of boycott protestors is not a movement. It is a test, and it was never about whether they could fill a square. It is whether the rest of us let them mark a Jewish business, on that date, and move on to the next story in the feed. Philadelphia answered with a governor’s office, a mayor, a district attorney, and neighbors carrying plates of food. Now that answer has to travel. We will not stand for it in Philadelphia. Not in any town. And not on the eve of Kristallnacht, or any other night. That is the whole instruction. When someone marks a Jewish business, you walk in the front door. Buy something. Bring a friend. Say the word “Jewish” out loud, because the flyer already did.