No More Nice Jewish Girl

No More Nice Jewish Girl

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Christopher Petersen's avatar
Christopher Petersen
1d

Absolutely brilliantly written essay and I’m so glad there were large turnouts starting with the Governor and his wife and then all the other state officers and officials. Glad there was strong organization to make sure all the targeted restaurants were fully booked at the same time. Evil was faced and evil was defeated. This is what it now takes every time to defeat it.

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1 reply by Trisha Posner
Ictator's avatar
Ictator
1d

Despite this apparent setback for the anti-jewish hate advocates, evil remains ascendant nationwide. I pray for my country.

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