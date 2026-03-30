I recently spoke with SEEN in Publishing about my work—but more than that, about the choices that come with it. Writing honestly often means going against the grain, asking uncomfortable questions, and refusing to look away when it would be easier to do so. Integrity isn’t an abstract ideal for me; it’s the line I try not to cross, even when the cost is real. This conversation reflects some of those tensions, and why I believe certain truths still need to be told.



Read the interview HERE