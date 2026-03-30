No More Nice Jewish Girl

No More Nice Jewish Girl

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Kathy MacKay
Mar 30

“Silence invites contempt.” This is so true on so many levels of society and personal relationships. Your lifelong experiences are perfect examples of this. Thanks for sharing the interview.

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