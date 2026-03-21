No More Nice Jewish Girl

No More Nice Jewish Girl

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Karen Willoughby's avatar
Karen Willoughby
Mar 21

I think he revealed exactly who he is. There's no dishonesty or misconception of who he aligns himself with. I find it disgusting. Thank you for putting it on paper and disclosing it to us all to read.

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Christopher Petersen's avatar
Christopher Petersen
Mar 21

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@trishaposner your very clear first person account in response to Carlson who at a minimum is a revisionist and most a liar. He’s turning into David Irving!

Oswald Mosley is a disgusting Nazi sympathizer and proud fascist who personally knew Hitler. He modeled his part after the European fascist dictatorships and was sympathizer, collaborator, and sympathizer, collaborator, and ideological fellow-traveler who sought alliances with Hitler and whose movement adopted key Nazi traits - especially racial antisemitism and authoritarian corporatism.

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