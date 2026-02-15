No More Nice Jewish Girl

No More Nice Jewish Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BERNARD MILLER's avatar
BERNARD MILLER
7h

The Temple in Jerusalem stood for over 800 years. 400 for the first time and another 400 for the rebuilt Second Temple. Zionism is a longing to return to what had been denied to us by the Babylonians and later by the Romans. There are disputed boundaries for sure however to apply the word racism to the indigenous Jews and the Jewish returnees is an abomination. There has always been a strong Jewish population in Jerusalem as noted by the Ottoman Turks who ruled for centuries. If 800 years is meaningless then nothing on this planet is meaningful. Bless you Ms Posner for shedding light on a scurrilous blood libel that has reared its ugly head once more. Bernard Miller

Reply
Share
Zain de Ville's avatar
Zain de Ville
9h

The Green Party has long had a reputation for making itself unelectable through ideologically maximalist (although in the case of the environment, arguably virtuous) positions. They will remain unelectable if they continue to load themselves with policies most voters regard as extreme and bizarre.

Backing a motion to label Zionism as racism, which even the UN rejected decades ago is unlikely to expand its voter appeal and only confirms the same perception that has kept the Greens in the margins for decades.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Trisha Posner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture